Valorie Kondos Field, who retired a UCLA Women's Gymnastics coach after her teams had won seven national championships, will be the featured speaker on April 2 at the 53rd annual YMCA Good Friday Breakfast.
Past breakfasts have attracted crowds of more than a thousand people to the Long Beach Convention Center ballroom. This year, there's no maximum capacity because the event will be streamed online — the speakers and performers still will be at the ballroom.
Field, a professional ballerina who never competed as a gymnast, was the UCLA coach from 1991 to 2019, winning four national coach of the year awards among multiple other awards. She's now a motivational and corporate speaker and author of "Life Is Short, Don't Wait To Dance."
The full lineup of speakers and performances will present, including the Poly High School Vocal Jazz Group, Octavius Women and Saints of Anointing. Dr. Mike and Arline Walter are once again sponsoring the breakfast.
A virtual table of 10, including a hosted virtual lounge, is $750; individual tickets are $25. The lounges open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 2.
Register online at goodfridaybreakfast.hubilo.com by March 24. For more information, call 562-279-1700 or email GFB@lbymca.org.