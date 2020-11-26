Many seniors in the Long Beach community will spend the holiday season alone this year as coronavirus cases rise to a record high, prompting health officials to discourage large gatherings with family and friends.
To help bring a little holiday cheer, volunteers from Senior Care Action Network (SCAN) in Long Beach assembled 1,000 care packages to deliver to nine low-income senior centers in the area Monday, Nov. 23, and again on Tuesday. The packages included holiday staples like turkey and stuffing, basic essentials like canned goods and toilet paper, along with a few puzzle books.
In previous year, SCAN would partner with Meals on Wheels of Long Beach to provide fresh, warm turkey with trimmings and other sides to homebound seniors. But Likar said that as early as July, she knew she would have to rethink her approach to the annual food drive because of the pandemic.
"The pandemic has been a monkey wrench in everyone's lives," SCAN Vice President Denise Likar said. "And there's been no exception for seniors."
After securing a vendor that would sell canned goods and other necessities in bulk, Likar began reaching out to employees to see who would be willing to volunteer to help with preparations.
"We spent three days last week with small teams of employees assembling the bags," Likar said. "It was the first time any of us had been back at the offices together in months."
One senior center that SCAN visited on Monday — which has a special place in Likar's heart — was the American Gold Star Manor, home to 440 residents, many of whom are veterans.
The majority of the center's senior residents, according to Chief Executive Officer Glen Patrick, have not seen friends or family since the pandemic began.
"Some of the residents are terrified, most are unsure of what is safe for them to do," Patrick said. "We've had to cancel most of our courses that provide residents outlets to keep their minds busy."
"That lack of physical and mental stimulation can be huge in older residents' health," he added.
One woman who has kept herself busy was Pearl Caldron, a resident at American Gold Star since 2014. Since the pandemic began, Caldron has not risked exposing herself to others; in the meantime she has picked up playing the piano and playing word games on her computer.
"I haven't been able to go to any choir meetings," Caldron said. ""This pandemic has really made me feel like an old woman."
But Caldron, one of 91 residents to request a Thanksgiving package, was happy for the limited social interaction the drop-offs provided.