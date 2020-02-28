Back in January, a sea lion pup was found stranded on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.
With the help of the California Highway Patrol, the young pup was moved to safety and placed in the care of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, where she is currently being rehabilitated.
"We still don't know how she got there, but she keeps getting better," Amber Becerra, acting board president of the Marine Mammal Care Center, said. "But she still has a ways to go in regards to recovery."
To help pay for the sea lion's recovery, as well as the recovery of the other animals in the nonprofit's care, a fundraiser is happening next Sunday, March 1, at the Aquarium of the Pacific.
It's an EDM-filled ocean-themed evening — called Electricsea — featuring house and trance music. The entire aquarium will be open to guests while artists play on two main stages, with the lineup including Cory Enemy, Kirsten Collins, WhuDat, Munz and more.
Artists will be donating and auctioning off their work to benefit the cause as well, with artist Dante Orpilla creating a piece during the event and then auctioning it off the same evening.
But what brings these artists and performers together is something bigger, and time isn't entirely on their side, Becerra said.
"We have to raise $1 million by June in order to keep the care center afloat," she said. "So far we've raised $700,000, so we're hoping to meet our goal by then."
Becerra joined the board as a member just two months ago. Shortly after, the acting president stepped down and Becerra filled the role.
"We hit the ground running and are doing our best to meet this goal," she said. "We just want to keep people aware that we still need support, and even beyond that, we need to become financially stable because we are a nonprofit, so donations are part of how we survive and continue to help animals like the sea lion pup."
Raising money for the center has been a team effort, with the help of sponsors like EDM.com, Basscamp Festival and Discotech, to name a few.
"We helped source all of the affiliate acts, reached out to all the musical press for advertising and helped recruit the talent," Cody Harvey of EDM.com, said. "We are doing it because it's the right thing to do."
Harvey also recruited the special guest headliner, and that's staying under wraps until the event night — but they are including a hint for Grunion readers.
"The number of question marks on the event flier corresponds to the number of characters in their (the guest headliner's) name," Harvey said.
In the flier, there are eight question marks — meaning that this artist has eight letters in their name.
In addition to music, guests will be able to wander about the aquarium and view the exhibits, as well as participate in raffles and a silent auction.
Guests must be 18 and older to attend, and 21 and older to consume alcohol.
Tickets start at $45 ($35 for Aquarium of the Pacific members). Tomorrow, Feb. 21, ticket prices will go up by $10 each.
Electricsea is happening at 7 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, March 1, at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way.
To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for "Electricsea at the Aquarium."
For more about Electricsea, go to www.theelectricsea.com.
For more information about the Marine Mammal Care Center, or to make a donation online, go to marinemammalcare.org.
