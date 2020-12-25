Melinda Lankford first heard of the problem while she handed out food at the Salvation Army's food bank in North Long Beach.
"Parents were talking about how they didn't know what to do," said Lankford, who is director of community programming at the Long Beach Salvation Army Citadel. "They didn't have a computer, or a computer connection. Some had several children, and even though they got Chromebooks (from the Long Beach Unified School District), they didn't even have room for them to work.
"I was just scared for the children," she added.
The Army already hosted a Homework Club at its center on Spring Street and Long Beach Boulevard. Lankford had also started a program giving books to children, so parents knew and trusted her.
There is good wifi internet connection throughout the building (although an increase in bandwidth is being considered), and plenty of room.
"We had a little education funding," Lankford said. "Then the (Long Beach) Community Foundation came through with a grant… We started on Sept. 14, the first LBUSD full day."
What Lankford started was a distance learning assistance program. She connected with the school district, which provides food for the students, and reached out to the area schools — Jackie Robinson K-8 Academy, Lafayette Elementary School and Poly High School, offering spots in the new program.
"We started out with 13 that first day," Lankford said. "But in no time, we were at capacity, with 50 youngsters. Now, if I let them know we have a space, it's filled in a heartbeat."
Lankford set up classrooms in several of the community center's meeting rooms, with socially-distanced work stations. She lined up volunteers to monitor and offer assistance, and organized a lunch room schedule so there aren't too many children eating at the same time.
The Salvation Army campus is under construction, with a new gymnasium and athletic field on the way. In the meantime, Lankford found space to let the youngsters relax and play outside during breaks.
When she first put the program together, Lankford said she thought about charging $65 a week per student. But that idea evaporated when she started signups.
"It got to, ‘pay what you can' quickly," Lankford said. "I try to get them to pay at least $5 a week, so they have some skin in the game. But we work with their budget."
Lankford said the distance learning center would reconvene after the winter break, and keep operating as long as necessary — which will be at least until March 1, LBUSD officials have announced.
"We'll keep meeting whatever need there is," Lankford said. "Food, school, we will be there. That's what the Salvation Army is all about."