“They’re angels, all of them. They really are!”
Liz, a senior resident of Long Beach, raved about the people of Project Angel Food and the meals they deliver. After a heart attack and triple bypass, Liz (Editor's Note: We're not using her last name to protect her privacy.) was left with a weakened heart and a need for good nutrition. Living alone and struggling to eat properly, she took a friend’s advice and reached out to Project Angel Food.
The LA-based organization was founded by Marianne Williamson in 1989 to feed those in need during the AIDS crisis. As the group grew, its delivery circle expanded to encompass all of Los Angeles County. Project Angel Food has been serving the Long Beach area since 1994.
In addition to HIV/AIDS, the nonprofit now helps people with a variety of chronic medical conditions including Alzheimer’s, cancer, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and end-stage renal failure. The organization’s mission is to provide free meals to those debilitated by serious illness. With a philosophy that “Food is Medicine,” Project Angel Food links clients with nutritionists to create and deliver medically-tailored diets.
“We have a department of registered dieticians who make sure that our meals meet the client’s medical needs,” said Anne-Marie Williams, Project Angel Food's communications and marketing manager.
“Their food is nutritious and healthy,” Liz said. “It’s delicious and full of goodness. And they keep in touch. My nutritionist calls me to check in and see how I’m doing. It’s really nice.”
Project Angel Food’s no-cost meals are prepared by chefs and funded by donations. In normal times, 4,700 volunteers serve the group’s clients. During this pandemic, the need for assistance has grown, but the volunteer pool has diminished.
“Three weeks ago, we had 1,600 clients,” Williams said. “Now, we have 1,900 with 400 more people on the waitlist. We are working hard to increase our funding because we want to serve everyone.”
Williams said that many of the organization’s volunteers had go on hiatus because of COVID-19.
“It’s heartbreaking, but many of our volunteers are over 60,” Williams said. “They had to stop because of safety issues.”
Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center has partnered with Project Angel Food since 2019, providing a grant to help Project Angel Food establish a Long Beach food distribution center. As the coronavirus reduced Project Angel Food delivery volunteers in Long Beach, St. Mary’s stepped in with a solution.
“When the folks at Dignity Health heard that we had to curtail our volunteer program, because most of our helpers are vulnerable seniors, they immediately jumped into action and offered one of their drivers to pick up the slack,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said. “It’s a huge help!”
Since April 29, St. Mary’s Medical Transportation Department has been delivering Project Angel Food meals in Long Beach. According to Megan Martinez, Dignity Health manager of communications, the assistance will continue throughout this challenging time.
“Everyone has worked hard to keep things going. Not one single client has missed a meal,” Ayoub said proudly. “Project Angel Food was founded in 1989 during the AIDS crisis. Thirty years later, we are facing another pandemic. We were born for this!”
To learn more about Project Angel Food, call 323-845-1800 or go to www.angelfood.org.