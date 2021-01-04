The Nonprofit Partnership and the Arts Council for Long Beach are working together to offer a workshop to address equity and non-racism twice next month.

Called "Racial Equity with Intentionality: Developing a Framework for your Organization," the session is designed to give participants the tools to address racial equity within a group and how it relates to the community. There also will be methods to assess progress of work toward equity.

The three-hour session will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 21. Cost is $25 a person and sessions are limited to 50 people.

For more information, go to www.tnpsocal.org or call 562-888-6530.

 

