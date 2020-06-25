Operation Jump Start (OJS) is honoring more than 30 low-resourced, first-generation students at the nonprofit's 25th annual Scholars’ Day Celebration, happening at 6 p.m. tomorrow, June 26, over Zoom conference accessible at scholars.ojslb.org. Each student has graduated high school and will be the first in their family to attend college.
Five college graduates — and fellow OJS alumni — will be recognized during the online event as well.
“Our remarkable scholars continue to beat the odds, even amidst a global pandemic. Every single OJS graduate will become the first in their families to pursue and complete a college degree, forever impacting the legacy of future generations," Irene Quevedo, executive director, said in a release. "We ask that you join us for an evening of celebration for our students who have worked so hard to get to this point.”
(OJS) is a Long Beach nonprofit with the mission of helping first generation students attend and graduate from a four-year college by providing academic support and mentorship programming.
For more information, go to operationjumpstart.org. To help sponsor Operation Jump Start, go to sponsorships.ojslb.org.