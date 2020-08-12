Terri Henry, founder of Dine LBC — Long Beach Restaurant Week, has started a nonprofit to help local chefs and their restaurants survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The first effort of Long Beach Food & Beverage is a series of online cooking classes. Chefs teach the classes on a private zoom platform, with each class costing $35 to $55. Revenue is shared between the chef and the nonprofit to cover operating expenses. Classes start Saturday, Aug. 15.
Twelve chefs have signed up so far to teach classes, and more are being added, Henry said in a release. Bartenders will be added soon to teach cocktail classes.
“We’ve been working on launching this non-profit since late last year," Henry said in the release. "When COVID-19 hit, like everyone else we pivoted and came up with live streaming cooking classes so our chefs could continue to do what they do best plus put some money in their pockets during these challenging times.”
People can sign up for classes, and chefs can connect with the nonprofit, at the website www.lbfoodandbeverage.org. For more information, call 562-572-4770.