Sisters Lynda Moran and Brenda Morgan just could not agree on something very near and dear to their hearts — the New Image 26th Annual Children’s Christmas Store.
Morgan had determined that this year’s event — scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Hilton Hotel’s Broadway Avenue parking lot — would have to be put on hold. Funding wasn’t coming through, corporations weren’t donating as much and, oh, there is the Covid-19 situation.
Moran dug in her heels. She told her twin sister the show must go on. More than 70 social service agencies were counting on them to help provide toys, shoes, clothing and supermarket gift cards to more than 2,000 children of homeless and low-income families.
“You have to understand the twin thing,” Moran said. “People think you are always on the same wavelength. No! Not at all. We’ve been disagreeing. This (event) is my heart. This is my baby. She said, ‘no we aren’t,’ and I said, ‘yes we are.’”
But the New Image board of directors was leaning toward Morgan’s point of view, especially when the new owners of the World Trade Center said they would be unable to assist.
The sisters stopped talking.
A few days later, Morgan called her sister. Morgan was crying.
“We have a brother who isn’t doing so well, so I thought that’s why she was crying,” Moran said. “She never, ever cries. I’m the crybaby. So, she is on the phone and she is all choked up. She tells me to go into my messages and so I do, and there is a picture of a Christmas tree.”
Not only is there a picture of a Christmas tree, but a banner saying, ‘Pay It Forward,’ and hand-made signs requesting food and toys — all on display at the QDoxs office in Seal Beach. QDoxs is a longtime sponsor of the Christmas Store and is Xerox Corporation’s local sales agency.
Morgan started sobbing just retelling the story: “We have bought copiers from QDoxs for 30 years and Lindsey Marks has been the salesperson for most of that time. I had just gotten off the phone with Lynda and said, ‘I love you, but we’re not doing it’ when I opened an email from Lindsey.”
Marks’s message explained her company was advertising for the Christmas store and gathering donations. Morgan responded by saying she was in tears because they had more than 70 social service agencies calling, begging them to do the Children’s Christmas Store because the homeless and the low-income families otherwise would not have anything this year.
“I guess what you’re doing is a sign that we should go forward with the 26th annual Children’s Christmas Store,” Morgan’s text concluded.
No more silent treatment.
“She (Morgan) said the Christmas Store is on,” Moran said. “We just embraced each other.”
Marks, who is vice president of sales for QDoxs, is Long Beach born and raised. She said she became friends with the twins more than two decades ago but didn’t tell them what she was planning to do this year.
“Our company has never done anything like this before,” she said. “This year, I thought, we have been trying to stay positive what with Covid, so I decided I wanted to take it a step further along with the whole thing of paying it forward. I want to take the power of our group and expand it. I didn’t tell Brenda right away. We decorated our office and I sent Brenda a photo about two weeks ago. I said we have chosen you. I want to bring positivity to other people’s lives. She (Morgan) said we are crying right now contemplating whether we should do it.
“Brenda and Lynda have done so much,” Marks added. “They are so selfless. It’s amazing. I really feel like everyone should be a part of it because every little bit counts.”
Moran and Morgan also have traveled to homeless encampments this year where they saw strollers and baby items outside tents.
I’ve seen so many kids and have delivered so many diapers this year and that isn’t good,” Morgan said. “This pandemic is just horrible. It’s heartbreaking. It just opened my heart after saying no and that all the agencies were saying you just got to do it.”
Moran has been writing grant applications as New Hope to help families pay their rent, but as quickly as the money comes in, it goes right back out.
“The need is just beyond,” she said. “…Before, I was getting all these calls that, ‘my rent is $1,000 and I only have $700.’ Now, the callers say they are two months behind.”
Moran and Morgan are scrambling to get back on schedule for the 26th edition of their event. Twenty-five years of experience went out the window when the coronavirus hit.
“The people at the Hilton Hotel said we are going to make it happen,” Morgan said. “The Lord is saying ‘do it,’ so we are saying ‘let’s do it.’ Here we are less than a month away, and I believe we will get the support to make this happen.”
Moran said it will take about 10-12 hours to set up the Hilton parking lot for the drive-thru event, which is by invitation only.
Presently, the plan is for the approximately 1,200 children to get out of their cars, be met by an elf who will take them to a hand sanitizer station where they will be given a Christmas mask to wear. All the elves will be wearing masks and gloves. The children will then be led to the different tables filled with clothing, books, electronics, toys and bicycles, scooters and skateboards. Everything will be disinfected. Santa Claus will be in a different area of the parking lot.
“We are going to do a dry run and it may turn out that kids may not get out of the car and they just point to what they want,” Moran said.
New Image estimates it has served more than 23,000 children and more than 8,500 families during the last 25 years of the Christmas Store. Referrals come from area community agencies. Moran said they are still seeking food for holiday baskets, clothing, books, shoes, perfume sets, watches and headphones for teens, learning instruments, board games, sports gear and a big emphasis on bicycles, scooters and skateboards.
Donations can be taken to the New Image Emergency Shelter at 4201 Long Beach Blvd., Suite 218. For more information, go to www.newimageshelter.com
"People and companies are trying to meet what they’ve done in years past,” Morgan said. “The supermarkets have bent over backward to give more. We’re doing it. It’s going to happen.”