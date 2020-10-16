A new group called the Red String Foundation picked Long Beach's own Wrap The Kids for its first grant — and a job on top of that.
Wrap The Kids is a group of homeless people organized by Susanna Twaite to help others. The group started a few years ago by sewing quilts for babies — Wrap The Kids.
Since then, Wrap The Kids has branched out to doing give-aways at holidays, providing supplies to homeless people and more. They became an official nonprofit with their own 501(c)(3) certificate last year.
The Red String Foundation is based in Seal Beach and incorporated December 2019. The foundation's name is taken from the long held beliefs that a red string is a representation of protection, faith, good luck, strength and connection.
According to its website, the Red String Foundation plans programs to help education, community and seniors. It also offers grants to other charities to further their causes.
Wrap The Kids was chosen for two components — a contract to make masks for other charities Red String is helping, and an outright grant to help homeless people.
"Recognizing the sewing and quilting capabilities of Wrap the Kids and the need from many of Red String's charity partners for Personal Protection Equipment, Red String approached Wrap the Kids on funding a project to sew reusable masks that Red String could then donate to several other Red String charity partners: ACC MoW, J-Sei, and United Playaz," the website said in regards to the contract.
Twaite said that the contract for masks paid the group $500 — Wrap The Kids provided the materials. That work is already done, she said.
Red String also gave Wrap The Kids $700 as a grant to be used for homeless people.
"So I thought I would get them items they normally don't get donated to them," Twaite said. "The packages included water pails with handles to be able to carry water to (their) site. Dog and cat food with food and water bowls for their pets. Some of the packages had small tents, others had folding camping chairs where they don't have to sit in dirt, others had air mattresses that fits in their tents."
Wrap The Kids now have a small space at 297 E. Artesia Blvd., and Twaite said donations can be accepted there. They even have a website, www.wrapthekids.org, with stories and a donation button.
For more about the Red String Foundation or to donate there, go to myredstring.org.