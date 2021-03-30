It's National Jazz Month, and at 11 a.m. every Saturday in April, Musical Theatre West will celebrate with the Get Up & Move! dance class series.
Each class will be taught by Broadway's Grasan Kingsberry and will highlight the dance style of the father of Theatrical Jazz Dance, Jack Cole. Dances also will be paired with musical theatre covers by artists Ella Fitzgerald and Lady Gaga.
It's all happening virtually over Zoom. And while there is a cost to join, each class is asking attendees to pay only what they can.
For more information, go to musical.org.