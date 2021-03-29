Spring break is near, and Long Beach's Makersville has signups open for its "staycation" programming.
Two virtual events will take place this Friday, April 2. There will be a morning event and evening event available.
For $10, teens can meet at the Long Beach Pike to learn about its history and participate in a scavenger hunt. Winners receive LEGO prizes.
Finally, parents can sign their children up for the Rube Goldberg Contraption Experience where participants can play with simple machines and learn physics principles.
This event is in person at the Makersville headquarters. A HEPA air filtering device will be running all day and organizers will be spraying equipment with hydrogen peroxide between uses, a release said.
The Makersville space is located in Shoreline Village, Suite 419 Q. For more information, go to makersville.net.