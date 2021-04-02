For the second year, the nonprofit Steel Magnolias have cancelled its traditional fund-raising extravaganza and is relying on a virtual "Shoportunity" to raise money for the Stramski Children's Developmental Center.
Members went out and purchased more than $5,000 in gift cards with their own money to put into a pot of drawing prizes. Six winners will be selected, and receive $750 in restaurant and retail gift cards.
Tickets are $100 each. For another $25, a Bonus Ticket can be added; if a winner also has a bonus ticket, a floating pizza party for six with Gondola Getaway will be part of the prize.
Tickets are on sale through Thursday, April 15. The drawing will take place and winners announced on April 16.
To buy tickets, call 562-331-8007 with a credit card ready, or mail a check to Steel Magnolias, 6216 E. PCH, #352, Long Beach 90803 early enough to be sure it arrives by April 15.
The Stramski Center, based at Miller Children's and Women's Hospital, serves children with behavior and development challenges such as autism and Fragile X Syndrome.
For more information and a ticket order form, go to thesteelmagnolias.org.