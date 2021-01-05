Wolf and shoes

His Little Feet founder Hali Wolf poses with shoes ready for distribution before Christmas.

 —Photo courtesy His Little Feet

Hali Wolf, CEO and founder of the nonprofit His Little Feet, announced last week a milestone has been reached, with more than $1 million in shoes and socks given to children in need.

In an end-of-the-year email, Wolf said that since its founding in 2014, 17,020 children and youth have been provided with shoes and socks at an estimated value of $1,021,200. This year, the nonprofit also distributed 700 toys for Christmas, 650 backpacks with school supplies and 350 handmade, adjustable masks.

For more information about the organization or to make a donation, go to www.hislitfeet.org/.

Tags

Locations

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments