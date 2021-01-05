Hali Wolf, CEO and founder of the nonprofit His Little Feet, announced last week a milestone has been reached, with more than $1 million in shoes and socks given to children in need.
In an end-of-the-year email, Wolf said that since its founding in 2014, 17,020 children and youth have been provided with shoes and socks at an estimated value of $1,021,200. This year, the nonprofit also distributed 700 toys for Christmas, 650 backpacks with school supplies and 350 handmade, adjustable masks.
For more information about the organization or to make a donation, go to www.hislitfeet.org/.