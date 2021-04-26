His Little Feet is a small nonprofit based in Long Beach that provides shoes and socks to children in need.
Size doesn't stop founder and executive director Hali Wolf from thinking big. She said the decision to host a live fundraiser on June 5 instead of the online events other nonprofits are conducting was a matter of trying to lead the pack.
"I think we're the first (live event)," Wolf said Friday. "People are burnt out on Zoom events; there not sustainable. Everybody knows how to follow the standard (prevention) procedures.
"We like to lead," she added. "We want to help lower the fear factor a little bit."
This will be the second annual Heart & Sole Gala; the first took place weeks before the March 2020 pandemic shutdown. This year, the event will take place in the ballroom at The Grand event center.
The gala will include the traditional dinner, silent and live auctions, live entertainment and a wine pull. Because the dinner is on June 5 — 10 days before the June 15 target date to remove all coronavirus restrictions — all of the required preventative measures will be in place.
"We're going to limit tickets to 75," Wolf said. "The room seats 300. We'll have 72-inch tables, with six people seated. We're inching our way back to normal."
Wolf formed His Little Feet in 2014. Since then, more than 17,000 youngsters have received shoes and often socks from a range of shoe manufacturers. In January this year, the value of shoes given away topped $1 million.
The Heart & Sole Gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St. Tickets are $149 each and includes a three-course dinner. Sales will close May 28 at www.hislitfeet.org.
Wolf said she still is seeking donations for the live and silent auctions, with events and trips in great demand. She can be reached through the website.