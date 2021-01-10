Children Today, the Long Beach nonprofit providing preschool and after-school programs for children and families with special needs, has a new executive director.
Pamela Austin has accepted the job of leading Children Today. She has more than 25 years of experience with nonprofits providing social services, including stint as CEO of the Family Support Network, The Gary Center and the Orange County Health Needs Assessment (a community-based research program).
"The mission of Children Today exemplifies the very reason I became a social worker," Austin said in a release. "I am excited to be a part of such an amazing and dedicated team working to improve the lives of the children and families we serve here in Long Beach."
Children Today, at 2951 Long Beach Blvd., offers programs for infants to preschoolers. For more information, go to childrentoday.org.