It costs $750,000 a month to feed all the fish, seals, sharks and other animals at the Aquarium of the Pacific.
It costs $1.8 million a month to cover all the bills. Since mid-March, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the most revenue coming in at the aquarium was $1.2 million. That happened with the outdoor exhibits open to attract visitors paying a reduced admission fee.
So when an unsolicited $75,000 donation came in last week from one of Long Beach's most prominent families, the Molinas, aquarium CEO Peter Kareiva managed a smile. The Molinas are longtime aquarium supporters — Mario Molina is on the board of directors — and made this donation to both honor their father, Dr. C. David Molina, and challenge others to donate as well.
Mario Molina said it is a critical time to give back to the aquarium "that has brought so much joy to so many families.” Kareiva, who became CEO in August, said he couldn't agree more.
"Before COVID, we had 393 paid staff, we are now down to 184, after having furloughed 73 yesterday (Thursday, Dec. 10)," Kareiva said in an email. "That is my pain."
Kareiva praised Dr. Jerry Schubel and the aquarium board for sound financial management that had built up significant reserves. But those reserves are gone now, and with the continuing uncertainty brought on by government response to the pandemic, it's difficult to plan, financially or otherwise, he said.
"Do you realize we were only fully open for 91 days this year?" Kareiva said in an interview. "That's a quarter of a year. You know we will come back when we can open again — Pacific Visions alone has many new things no one has seen.
"The issue is the bridge between now and then. We're down to worrying about making payroll… It would be wonderful if we could open in March or April. But if we get to June (without being fully opened), I don't know how we can push beyond that."
The aquarium is owned by the city, with the aquarium paying "rent" to cover bond payments. It's not known whether the city could forgive or postpone the payment, but the municipal budget has been stretched thin as well.
Southern California residents have shown several times that marine wildlife is close to their hearts. For example, the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro was on the verge of closure in January this year and sent out a public plea to raise $1.2 million to keep caring for injured animals for another year. The community stepped up even while the coronavirus pandemic swept over the world, and hit the target by June this year.
That $1.2 million isn't enough to pay the aquarium's bills for a month. But every bit helps, Kareiva said, and keeps people engaged with the aquarium.
"We're doing additional fundraising, of course," Kareiva said. "It could get us through another month… We just need to get through this period. We know we're appreciated, and we'll get back on track when we can open again. Right now, we're hoping people will help us buy a little time."
To find out how to donate, got to aquariumofpacific.org or call 562-590-3100.