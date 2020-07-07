In 2019, three Long Beach nonprofits — Meals on Wheels, U.S.VETS and Jewish Family Services of Long Beach and West Orange County — banded together to create the Long Beach Trifecta 5K/10K walks-runs.
That partnership expanded marketing for the nonprofits and offered participants the chance to collect a special medal by competing in all three events. The idea was a big hit, and plans for 2020 started last fall.
But by spring, the coronavirus pandemic had arrived, wrecking many fundraisers where people typically gathered together. Trifecta organizers followed the lead of other runs and walks, where participants were asked to complete the distance on their own to qualify for medals and prizes.
So far, two legs of the Trifecta have been completed, with 356 runners participating (distances are recorded by a smartphone app) and $124,000 raised.
Now it is supporters of Meals on Wheels Long Beach's turn. This virtual run is taking place the entire month of July. Registration is $35, and completion earns a commemorative T-shirt.
To register, go to www.mowlb.org. For more information, about this race or the Trifecta, email rhonda@mowlb.org.