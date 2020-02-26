Young violinist

Bryce Biddles, 4, shows off his violin technique at the 2019 Long Beach Symphony's Family Concert at the Terrace Theater.

 —Gazette photo by Howard Freshman

A $500,000 bequest has broken the record for largest donation yet to the Long Beach Symphony Foundation, symphony officials announced Monday.

The gift comes from the estate of former Classical concert subscriber Richard D. Green. It is a general grant to the foundation.

"As a long-time resident of Long Beach and a subscriber for 12 years, the catalyst for Richard Green's enthusiasm for music stems from when he played violin in the orchestra at Will Rogers Middle School in the 1940s," Kelly Lucera, symphony president, said. 

Other Long Beach organizations receiving bequests from Mr. Green's estate include the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, the Long Beach Rescue Mission and Meals on Wheels for Long Beach.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

