A $500,000 bequest has broken the record for largest donation yet to the Long Beach Symphony Foundation, symphony officials announced Monday.
The gift comes from the estate of former Classical concert subscriber Richard D. Green. It is a general grant to the foundation.
"As a long-time resident of Long Beach and a subscriber for 12 years, the catalyst for Richard Green's enthusiasm for music stems from when he played violin in the orchestra at Will Rogers Middle School in the 1940s," Kelly Lucera, symphony president, said.
Other Long Beach organizations receiving bequests from Mr. Green's estate include the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, the Long Beach Rescue Mission and Meals on Wheels for Long Beach.