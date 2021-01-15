For the last five years, the Long Beach Soroptimists have shown a classic movie along with lunch at the Art Theatre, making money for scholarships and other assistance for girls and young women.
Munch and a Movie will take place again, according to marketing committee chair Gail Wasil. It will involve a home delivery instead of a trip to Retro Row, though.
On Jan. 30, Soroptimist members will deliver a lunch provided by Berg Catering and a choice of DVDs — "All of Me," "L.A. Story," "Bringing Down The House" or "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." The lunch includes a choice of sandwiches — turkey, roast beef, ham, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Tickets are $75 and will be available until Jan. 20.
To buy a ticket or make a donation, go to www.Soroptimist-LongBeach.org or call Jaye Johnson (562) 596-6859.