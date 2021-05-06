For 35 years, the Long Beach-Qingdao Association has exchanged visits of young leaders, and examples of cultures, sailors and gardens.
But the coronavirus pandemic halted those exchanges last year — or at least anything that required international travel. So Long Beach dusted off an idea that had been considered for a few years and put it on a fast track: the Digital Pen Pal program for college students, which just wrapped its first year.
"We couldn't do anything," said Wendy Chou Le, vice president of the sister city association. "Our annual luncheon (usually featuring a speech by the Chinese consul general) had to be called off. We couldn't plan our Chinese New Year party. But we couldn't just do nothing for a year."
It took some time to work out the details, Le said. But with the help of their counterparts in Qingdao, 11 pairs of pen pals were matched by the time the school year began. And serendipitously, an international affairs major at Cal State Long Beach, Bria Manning, came looking for an internship. She agreed to facilitate the program.
"This was very much a pilot program," Le said. "We facilitated the topics. We tried to stay out of controversial topics. But it just organically grew, with (Black Lives Matter protests) and COVID."
Participation was not limited to Long Beach students -- or Qingdao students, though most were attending Qingdao University of Technology.
As the program came to an end, Le and co-chair Mary Barton came up with a contest for the pen pal participants. They were asked to explain what they had learned from the experience, in any form they wished. The association received entries via PowerPoint and TikTok, with one team even creating an entire website.
The association provided a prize purse of $3,000, with a $1,000 grand prize. Nine students were named winners — three individuals and members of three pen pal teams — at an online awards ceremony.
Alishba Tayyab, originally from Pakistan and currently a student at Cal Poly Pomona, came in first individually. The first place team, meanwhile, was Shao Ran -- who also goes by Regina -- at Qingdao University of Technology and Maria Elizalde at Cal State Long Beach.
The program, it seems, will continue.
"We're definitely looking to expand it," Le said. "We'd like to have 50 people, and we already have 22 pairs signed up. We're going to increase the contest pot to $5,000. We're going to evolve the topics too — look at our ports, things like that."
As for the association's other plans, the organization will return to in-person activities slowly now that pandemic restrictions are easing, Le said.
"We'll take baby steps," Le said. "No trips again this year. We're focusing on the November luncheon and having that in person for now.
"And we're going to launch a Chinese Movie Club in June," Le added. "It would be nice to do that in person, but that's probably pushing it a bit too much."