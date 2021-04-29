In mid-April, Long Beach Rotary Club members distributed 1,500 bags filled with food for 4,500 meals to the student food pantries at Long Beach City College and Cal State Long Beach.
The distribution is part of the club's ongoing Feeding the Future program aimed specifically at food-insecure college students. These Grab & Go bags are in addition to 8,420 pounds of non-perishable food collected last fall.
“A couple of years ago, Rotarians became aware that one in four college students were food-insecure, so we began our ‘Feeding the Future’ program to help local college students," club president Matt Kinley said in a release. "Covid-19 has since caused the number of students in need to skyrocket."
Drive co-chairs Wendy Leggett and Leslie Wiberg worked with LBCC and CSULB representatives to identify things students need most. That resulted in hygiene items and vegetarian meals becoming part of the bags.
After the distribution, a note to Long Beach Rotary was forwarded by Cal State's Christina Limon:
“...as a single mother and student dealing with the sacrifices of attending grad school, this gift of food has been a blessing.”
To donate directly, contact jmendez@lbcc for the LBCC Viking Vault and Christina.Limon@csulb.edu for the CSULB Beach Pantry.