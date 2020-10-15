Rotary Club of Long Beach is organizing a food drive for Saturday, Oct. 24, to help students at Long Beach City College and Cal State Long Beach.
Rotary members will be collecting nonperishable food from 9 a.m. to noon at both campuses. The food and hygiene items will go to the student food lockers.
Club President Matt Kinley said students need this type of help more than ever. According to his release, nearly one in four students don't know where their next meal is coming from.
Preferred food items are canned meats and vegetables, beans and rice, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, dry cereal and oatmeal, as well as protein and granola bars. Toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and hand sanitizer also is needed.
To donate, people should box the food and put it in the trunk or back of their vehicles. Upon arrival at the drop-off spots, stay in the vehicle; volunteers will unload the donations.
Food will be accepted at Cal State Long Beach Parking Lot E-11 (West Campus Drive between Seventh and Beach) and LB City College Parking Lot G, Carson Campus (Clark Avenue north of Carson Street).
For more information, go to www.rotarylongbeach.org/feeding-the-future.