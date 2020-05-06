A project that began a month ago came to fruition Tuesday, May 5, when a group of Long Beach Rotarians delivered 3,722 face shields to the Association of Healthcare Facilities and three local groups.
The Long Beach effort was part of a district-wide drive by Rotary Clubs in Southern California, with a goal of delivering 65,000 face shields to health care workers and other frontline personnel in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs purchased components for the shields, then put them together. Long Beach, led by President Mollie Beck, conducted several shield-making sessions at the Long Beach Yacht Club.
That’s where the distribution took place Tuesday. Most of the face shields, 3,532, went to the Long Beach/ South Bay Chapter of the California Association of Healthcare Facilities to be distributed to Long Beach skilled nursing centers.
One hundred shields went to the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary for distribution. Another 50 went to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach for childcare workers and the final 40 went to Cambrian Homecare, which is caring for recently released COVID-19 patients.
“Long Beach Rotarians appreciated the opportunity to help frontline COVID-19 workers who have been working tirelessly,” Beck said at the ceremony.
Long Beach raised $7,444.
—Harry Saltzgaver