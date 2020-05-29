Long Beach's Redevelopment Agency worked for 51 years — 1961-2012 — to reshape and revive the city's most blighted areas.
It has taken several years, but now the history of those efforts has been catalogued and organized to make it as easy as possible to study that era. The Long Beach Historical Society received the RDA records in 2015 and 2017, and staff, volunteers and members of Leadership Long Beach has been working on it since then.
A grant from the Long Beach Navy Memorial Heritage Association helped pay for the catalogue and "finding aid" preparation. The collection includes about 23,700 slides and many photographic prints, negatives, digital files, oversized aerial photographs, maps, and documents. It stretches about 82.2 linear feet.
The finding aid offers a detailed list of items in the collection, organized in five different series, or sections. Finding aid preparation was led by Historical Society executive director Julie Bartolotto and Tristan Willenburg.
The collection is not available now because the coronavirus pandemic has closed the Historical Society's center on Atlantic Avenue in Bixby Knolls. But the finding aid and inventories are on the group's website, hslb.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver