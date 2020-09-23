All across Long Beach, nonprofit organizations have been pulling out all stops to excite donors for Long Beach Gives, which culminates today, Thursday, with 24 hours of giving.
More than 150 nonprofits, from performing arts troupes to childcare agencies, are participating in the second annual Long Beach Gives event. The goal is to raise $1 million by the end of the day Sept. 24.
Early donations were allowed starting Sept. 17, and the efforts nonprofit operators are making are paying off. As of Tuesday noon, more than half of the goal — $542,904 — had been raised or pledged.
And there will be plenty of activity today, Thursday, to build on that. Each organization has its own page on the www.longbeachgives.org website, and many groups are offering something special to convince people to donate.
For example, Rancho Los Cerritos has some newly restored areas of the historic adobe home ready to be seen for the first time. Officials there will "open doors" to a space each time a goal is reached. Specifically, reaching $1,000 by 5 p.m. Wednesday opens the 1930s closets and bathroom, $1,500 by noon Thursday opens the bedroom and $2,000 by the end of the day opens the sleeping porch. It all happens on the @RanchoLosC Facebook page.
Supporters are making sacrifices, too. At the United Cambodian Community UCC page, Executive Director Susana Sngiem will be answering questions about UCC and eating spicy noodles. "With each question, I will eat spicier noodles! Each spicy noodle I eat will be a hot sauce or spice from the Cambodian and Asian culture. If I reach my goal of raising $2,500, I will eat a big bowl of spicy noodles that combines all the spices!"
Many nonprofit boards are putting up matching funds to convince people to donate. Joe and Jan Hower are doing a bit more for the Camerata Singers, Long Beach's classical choir. The Howers, long-time patrons, are matching every donation made to the Camerata Singers on Sept. 24.
For more musical entertainment, the Long Beach Blues Society is cooking up a 10-hour plus live-streamed concert at www.cantstoptheblues.com/, along with a pitch for donations.
And there are individual supporters making one-on-one pitches, too.