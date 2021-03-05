After a cancellation last year, the Long Beach Branch NAACP Gala will take place virtually this year on Saturday, March 20.
This is the branch's 80th anniversary, and the celebration will support branch management and its many education programs.
“Long Beach NAACP has been serving the needs of our community, providing education, programs and projects that promote equity and opportunity for 80 years," branch president Naomi Rainey-Pierson said in a release. "We are filling an important gap. The Gala will showcase and celebrate what the Long Beach community and Long Beach Branch NAACP have accomplished together.”
The online event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday March 20. Corporate tickets are $250, nonmembers pay $200 and members or seniors get tickets for $100. Sponsorships still are available as well. Email mnaacp@gmail.com for tickets or more information.
The program will primarily be recognizing the 2020 honorees. Those awards are:
Pamela Lewis, Zelma A. Lipscomb Award; Barbara Gower, Lillie V. Grigsby Award; Alonzo Duncan, Ernest McBride Sr. Award; Carolyn Caldwell, Corporate Community Service; Dr. James T. Minor, Education & Civil Rights Award; LBUSD Media Department, LB NAACP Law Project /Day; Sylvia Lee and Asher Luna, LB NAACP Youth & College Award; Ikenna Mmeje and Dr. Anissa Davis, M.D., Coronavirus Hero; Dr. John Hamilton, Alisha Wade and Thomas Le; LB NAACP Volunteers of the Year; Kathy Dollarhide, President’s Award; Carol Williams, Long Beach Branch NAACP 80th Anniversary Award; and Dr. Minnie Douglas, Lifetime Achievement Award.