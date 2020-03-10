In an announcement released Tuesday morning, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center announced it is indefinitely postponing the "Dancing For Our Stars" fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
This would be the 13th annual "Dancing" benefit. Long Beach Memorial CEO John Bishop said in a release that the decision to postpone came after the city's Health and Human Services Department announced that three people had tested positive for the coronavirus causing COVID-19.
One of those cases is being treated at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, according to a city release.
"Rescheduling this event is truly a precaution as we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health of our community," Bishop wrote. "…We apologize for the inconvenience and the last-minute announcement."
At the gala, patrons have a reception and dinner, then watch five local celebrity couples dance. "Votes" to determine the winning couple are donations to the cause, adding to pledges collected beforehand by the dancers.
Bishop said in the release that a new date and details would be announced soon. For more information, call 562-933-4483.