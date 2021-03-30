Jewish Long Beach, Alpert Jewish Community Center and Long Beach Hillel are honoring Yon HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The program will include music, a brief memorial service, interviews with survivors, commemorative candle lighting and more. Members of the Jewish community clergy will participate alongside the students and Mayor Robert Garcia will deliver a speech, the release said.
“Having Jewish students involved in planning the memorial event is a way to ensure that programs like this continue into the future," ChayaLeah Sufrin, executive director of Long Beach Hillel, said in a release. "It will soon be their responsibility to educate the world about the horrific events of the Holocaust."
The event is free, but donations are welcomed. To make a donation to the Gerda Seifer Fund at Jewish Long Beach, go to jewishlongbeach.org or call 562-426-7601 ext. 1314.
For more information about the event, including resources and Zoom and Facebook links, go to alpertjcc.org/event/yomhashoah2021/.