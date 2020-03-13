A panel of remarkable women in Long Beach will offer their observations at a Historical Society of Long Beach event next week.
Julie Bartolotto, Historical Society executive director, said the Wednesday, March 18, event will kick off the organization's next exhibition, "A Woman's Place in the Spotlight." The exhibition marks the centennial of the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote.
Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price will moderate the panel. Participants will be Doris Topsy-Elvord, Long Beach's first African American vice mayor and harbor commissioner; Evelyn Knight, a social justice leader and focus of the ABC Scholars program; Carmen O. Perez, the first Latina Long Beach Harbor Commissioner; Wilma Powell, the first woman and first African American director of Trade & Maritime Services at the Port of Long Beach; and Sara Pol-Lim, a Cambodian American social justice leader.
After the panel discussion, a group of local leaders will share five more stories about women who had big impacts on Long Beach. Story subjects will be Ellen Ward, first lesbian bar owner, longtime AIDSWalk director and mayor of Signal Hill; Jenny Oropeza, state Senator and Long Beach's first Latina City Council member; Louise DuVall, the first female Harbor Commissioner; Myrtelle Gunsul, Long Beach's first city auditor and the longest serving Long Beach elected official; and Cora Morgan, a Long Beach suffragist.
The event will start at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Keesal, Young & Logan law offices in the Union Bank building downtown (400 Oceangate, 14th floor). Tickets are $35, $30 for members and $5 for students. Advance tickets are required, and can be purchased at www.hslb.org.
For more information, call 562-424-2220.
—Harry Saltzgaver