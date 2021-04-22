Long Beach Gives officials announced Friday that more than 200 nonprofit groups have signed up to be part of the third annual event set for Sept. 23 this year.
Registration ended earlier this month. Last year, 154 nonprofits raised a total of more than $1.7 million even though the pandemic forced cancelation of the live components of the event.
Long Beach Gives is designed to help nonprofit organizations with strategic fundraising campaigns, with an emphasis on online and social media approaches. It was created by Julie Meenan of the Josephine Gumbiner Foundation and put into action with the help of Michelle Byerly and The Nonprofit Foundation. Niko Galvez is the campaign director.
Registration takes place six months in advance to allow for training sessions in marketing and fundraising. It also offers the chance for nonprofit leaders to get together and trade ideas.
“We designed this year’s capacity building trainings to incorporate and reflect what the nonprofit sector shared are the most challenging aspects of reaching new donors online,"Christina Kreachbaum, program manager at The Nonprofit Partnership, said. "Additionally, with no plans to return to in-person training, we’ve added a few ways and more time for the nonprofits to network and seek peer support from each other and from the Long Beach Gives team.”
For more information, email nikogalvez@longbeachgives.org.