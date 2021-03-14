A nonprofit launched a year ago, the Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion (LBCEI), is looking for an executive director.
LBCEI's stated mission is to expand inclusive economic opportunities to build and sustain wealth for all communities in Long Beach. Created in March 2020, the group quickly pivoted to providing services ranging from computer access to stocking food pantries.
Now with the focus shifting to economic recovery, the group wants to bring on an executive director, according to a press release. Jeff Williams, who led Leadership Long Beach before 2020, has been the interim executive director.
“The board is excited to find a great fit for the next phase for the Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion,” board chairman Bob Cabeza said in the release, “and continue the work to expand economic opportunities for families and small businesses in our community."
To be considered for the job, reach out to search firm The Hawkins Company at todd@thehawkinscompany.com, 213-300-9342. To see the job description, go to www.thehawkinscompany.com.