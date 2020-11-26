In times of trouble, it can be difficult to find reasons to be thankful.
Imagine then what it must be like to enter the holiday season after you've just escaped a home where you were abused. Or worse, think of those still being abused, physically, emotionally and sexually.
Those are the people who WomenShelter of Long Beach is trying to help. And this year, those victims are under more stress than ever.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic already has made domestic violence situations worse, according to Mary Ellen Mitchell, WomenShelter's executive director. The abuser is more likely to be home, and financial troubles can escalate the stress that culminates in violence.
Pressure grows exponentially with the arrival of the holidays and all the expectations they create. Add the increased tendency for people to abuse alcohol — a factor in many abuse cases — and this time of year is fraught with tension, Mitchell has said.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 32.9 % of California women and 27.3% of California men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. In Long Beach, 89% of WomenShelter's clients are women. That includes women being helped with emergency shelter, trauma counseling, legal assistance, medical referrals and more.
In the 2018-19 fiscal year, WomenShelter provided 5,284 emergency bed-nights for adults and children. There were 1,264 individuals helped with counseling and more.
And last year, Grunion Gazette readers provided more than $20,000 in support with gift cards and cash donations to help those victims through the holidays and beyond. It was the 16th year of the Grunion Gazette Christmas Gift Card Drive. Last week, Card Drive 17 kicked off.
"This truly is the time of year we think about how thankful we are for what we have, and how we can share that with people less fortunate than ourselves," Grunion publisher Simon Grieve said. "Being able to help these victims offer a bit of Christmas to their children, or to serve a better meal to celebrate the day, really makes a difference. No matter whether it's a lot or a little, every bit helps."
And there are some incentives to help convince people to give, too.
The first 25 people who donate $50 or more will receive a pair of tickets to the aquarium. And everyone who donates will be entered in a drawing for one of 10 $25 gift card to Sevilla.
It's easy to donate. Gift cards of any type are gratefully accepted; cards to the big stores like WalMart and Target are valued because they are the most versatile.
Cash and checks are welcome as well. Checks should be made out to WomenShelter of Long Beach.
Cards and checks can be mailed to Gazette Newspapers Gift Card Drive, Attn. Harry Saltzgaver, 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach, 90803. They also can be dropped off at the Gazette office by putting them through the mail slot. People should include a self-addressed envelope if they're hoping for aquarium tickets, and everyone should provide contact information to be part of the drawing.
Donations can be made online as well, at Gazettes.com/give.
There are only a few weeks to get this done — prize winners will be announced on Dec. 14, and WomenShelter will want to distribute cards in time for them to be used for Christmas. From all of us at the Grunion, thanks.