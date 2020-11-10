For the sixth year, a nonprofit group will benefit from the work — physically — of the Long Beach Community Foundation.
It has become a tradition for the LBCF to gather volunteers and spruce up one or more nonprofit facility for National Philanthropy Day, on Nov. 15 this year. The 2020 beneficiary is EDUCATE: Advancing Early Childhood Education & Literacy and the Un Mundo de Amigos Preschool, at 1480 Long Beach Blvd.
This weekend, Nov. 14 and 15, volunteers and LBCF stakeholders will create a mural on the street-facing wall of the preschool. The foundation is partnering with Muralism, another nonprofit, to complete the project.
The work will be done in a coronavirus-sensitive way, with the use of gloves, social distancing and staggered painting shifts to keep volunteers safe. To volunteer, email info@longbeachcf.org, and to donate to the mural costs, go to longbeachcf.org/donate/national-philanthropy-day/.