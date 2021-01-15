Goodwill SOLAC, based in Long Beach, announced Thursday, Jan. 14, that a $5 million donation had been received from philanthropist Mackensie Scott.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said in December she had donated more than $4 billion in the last four months of the year to 384 nonprofits across the country fulfilling basic needs. Goodwill SOLAC (Serving the people of Southern Los Angeles County) CEO Janet McCarthy said the donation was unsolicited, and came as a surprise on Dec. 15 last year.
"As you can imagine, any year to have received such a gift would have brought the same joy, however coming to us after the past year made this so much more meaningful to all of us at Goodwill SOLAC," McCarthy said in a release. "We are especially excited about the ability this gift gives us to serve even more individuals in deep and meaningful ways.”
Goodwill SOLAC operates 17 retail stores, a sign language and interpretation service and more, all to support workforce development programs and job placement serving people in 22 cities. Board Chair Anitra Dempsey said that there isn't a specific use set for the $5 million yet, but "our organization is broadly committed to using the entire gift to help those we serve experience the dignity and independence that comes from earning a paycheck and achieving economic self-sufficiency.”
For more information about Goodwill, go to thinkgood.org.