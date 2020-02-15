In just nine months, one organization has saved hundreds of Long Beach lives. Between April 2019 and December 2019, the volunteers at the Little Paws Project Nursery kept 434 kittens from euthanization, according to the organization founders.
Three passionate leaders from two different cat rescue organizations, the Little Lion Foundation and Helen Sanders CatPAWS, came together to create the Little Paws Project Nursery. Claudia Otis and her daughter Jessica Otis, founder of the Little Lion Foundation, joined fellow cat lover Helen Sanders and Cat PAWS board member Deborah Felin in this endeavor. Their joint organization, Little Paws Project Nursery, was founded to care for the city’s overwhelming number of underage and neonatal kittens and help them become viable for adoption.
According to Claudia Otis, newborn kittens are the most vulnerable and highest killed population in shelters across America.
“Too many continue to die without even being given a chance,” Claudia Otis said, “so we came together and opened a kitten nursery that serves as a safe place for these tiny kittens to have a chance to live.”
Little Paws receives dozens of kittens from the Long Beach Animal Shelter. With the help of dedicated volunteers, the organization can handle 30-50 kittens simultaneously at its facility. The fragile newborns are bottle fed, socialized, and taken to a local vet for medical care. At night, the little ones are sent to stay with bottle feed fosters. Claudia Otis said the goal is for Little Paws to become a 24-hour nursery as soon as possible.
Renae Woith volunteers with Little Paws three to four times each week. As a shift leader, she gives vaccines and administers medicines, checks vital signs, and makes sure that all volunteers are following proper protocols. She said she is happy to help relieve the burden on the animal shelter and receive “unlimited kitten cuddles.”
John Crouch said that volunteering for the Project has become his passion. He averages 12-15 hours per week, cuddling the newborns and making sure that their kennels are clean and that they have plenty of food, water, medication, and warmth.
Founder Deborah Felin detailed some of the costs of running the nursery.
“We have good working relationships with several clinics, veterinarians, and even specialists who give us discounts,” Felin said, “but veterinary medical expense is a big part of our overhead.”
She said that typical ailments include upper respiratory infections and eye infections, many of which can be cleared with antibiotics, although some require surgery. Claudia Otis added that lease and utility bills for the nursery facility total approximately $2,000 a month.
“Too many kittens are born to die,” Felin said. “It is a community tragedy and requires a community solution.”
Claudia Otis explained how community members can help.
“If you can foster, then come to the nursery and volunteer,” Otis said. “If you can’t foster or volunteer, then donate. It is all important to helping save these tiny but worthy lives.”
For more information, go to www.littlepawsproject.org.