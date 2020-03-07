The Long Beach Public Library Foundation has postponed a planned fundraiser featuring Billie Jean King with Wanda Sykes.
King and her Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative have partnered with the foundation to support the Billie Jean King Main Library. The March 27 fundraiser was planned to be the first major event since the library opened last fall.
The decision to postpone the event was caused by the spread of Covid-19, or coronavirus.
“While the Long Beach Health Department has not reported any cases of COVID-19, nor have they recommended that events be canceled, we understand that many are concerned about the potential spread of the disease,"Kate Azar, Library Foundation executive director, said. "The Long Beach Public Library Foundation has an absolute commitment to the health and safety of library patrons, supporters, and staff. Therefore, in consultation with our Board, staff, and partners, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until further notice."
Azar said Library Foundation and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative hope to reschedule the event to a future date to raise funds for the continued success of the Billie Jean King Main Library. In the meantime, the Foundation continues to promote the New Main Campaign. To help, go to lbplfoundation.org/newmain.
For more information about the event's cancellation, call 562-628-2441.