Drive-in movies appear to be all the rage during the Covid-19 crisis because it is a safe alternative for shared entertainment experiences.
But have you ever seen a drive-in movie fashion show?
Runway: In Reel Time, is a fashion-themed fundraiser for Jewish Family & Children's Service of Long Beach that will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. For the first time in its seven-year history, it will be produced as a film. The JFCS will be using the parking lot where Sears used to be located at the Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos to show the film.
For the previous six years, the fundraiser was in the auditorium of the Alpert Jewish Community Center. But according to Wendy Manasse Wiese, the creator of the event, that option was not available in the year of the pandemic.
“The whole idea of Runway is to bring people together,” she said. “So how could we do it in Covid-19? I read that some fashion designers were talking about doing a drive-in event and I thought, ‘how fun will that be? We’ll all be together'.”
Manasse Wiese said the committee putting on the event this year would have to start from scratch because not one thing would be a carryover from what they had done over the years. While planning usually starts in February when designers in New York and Europe show their fall fashions, this time the group didn’t start talking until June.
“I have an amazing committee of women,” said Manasse Wiese, a former swimwear designer for more than 30 years. “We just started filming last week and we will film the next two weeks as well. I’ve never done a movie before; it is quite interesting.”
Eugene McMahan, a friend of Manasse Wiese’s son, is directing the film.
Manasse Wiese said the fashion show will feature outfits from Macy’s worn by male and female models, but getting a sense of the inventory the department store would have was a challenge.
“We didn’t even know if Macy’s would be open and we didn’t know what we would find when we went into the store,” she said. “But this show is really about how you transition from sweats and things you’ve been wearing since March to when you walk out of your house now.”
Debra Greco has been a Runway model since the beginning. Fashions may change from year to year, but walking the runway is always an adrenaline rush.
“The motivation has always been the same since I began modeling for Runways and that’s to help this amazing and admirable cause,” she said. “The adrenaline rush for me will be participating in this inaugural drive-in movie fashion event. To be able to be an integral part of this unique experience will help us all electrify the runway as we take on an important cause during a challenging time.”
Once again, Manasse Wiese and husband David are covering all event costs so that 100% of the money raised by Runway benefit the programs and services of JFCS. Additionally, an anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 matching challenge this year.
“I’m really excited,” Manasse Weiss said. “I think the crowd won’t know what to expect.”
There are two ticket options and each attendee must purchase a ticket. Premiere admission is $250 and includes preferred parking, an artisan snack box and unique, sustainably-produced RUNWAY swag. General admission is $50 per person and includes parking and an artisan snack box. Tickets must be purchased in advance as there will be no on-site ticket sales. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Film previews begin at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Guests must wear masks when entering and until parked. No exiting of vehicles is allowed during the event, except for when using the temporary toilets (when masks should be worn and physical distancing observed). Tailgating, lawn chairs and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
For more information and for tickets, visit jfcsrunway.com or call 562-427-7916 and leave a message with your phone number for a return phone call.