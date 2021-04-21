A visit with the Manheim family is on tap this Sunday, April 25, to celebrate the National Council of Jewish Women's 75th anniversary.
Matriarch Sylvia Manheim has been an NCJW member for 50 years in Long Beach, and has spent much of that time involved in community causes, according to a NCJW release. She also has nurtured a family of activists, many of whom will join her in the discussion about social activism and social responsibility, the release says.
The family includes Manheim's children — Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Camryn Manheim, constitutional law professor Karl Manheim, artist and yoga instructor Lisa and their children.
Sylvia Manheim started her activism activities in the 1950s, when she and husband Jerry joined the civil rights movement. The family moved to Long Beach in 1971, where Jerry eventually became the Dean of Arts and Letters at Cal State Long Beach. Manheim stayed active in a series of causes, including setting up a breast self-exam training program at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. She also hosted a radio talk show called The Senior Collection at KLON while the station still was at Long Beach City College and before it became the jazz station KJZZ.
In 1996, after retiring from Memorial, she helped start a program at Cal State Long Beach the founders called Senior University. Using borrowed rooms on campus, a few not-for-credit classes were offered to about 150 students.
Ten years later, Senior University received sponsorship and became the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). More than 2,000 seniors now participate, and the curriculum includes more than 75 classes.
"I've gone from founder to loyal student," Manheim said in the release.
Sunday's event, called Activism Is All In The Family, starts at 1 p.m. While there is no set charge, there will be a pitch for donations.
To register and find out how to watch the event, go to www.ncjwlongbeach.org/75th.