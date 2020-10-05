Jewish Long Beach, an over-arching agency covering Long Beach and parts of Orange County, announced nearly $600,000 in grants to other organizations and programs.
That total included both Impact Grants for operational costs and specific COVID-19 Relief Grants.
“This year has posed unusual and varied challenges, and that is certainly reflected in how we have carried out our grant programs,” Jewish Long Beach CEO Zach Benjamin said in a release. “The $500,000 we recently awarded in Impact Grants more than doubles the amount we have traditionally been able to grant annually, thanks in large part to our sale last year of the HUD property adjacent to our Weinberg Jewish Long Beach Campus.”
Money went to organizations, schools and synagogues in Long Beach, west Orange County and in Israel. More than $70,000 in emergency relief grants were made in addition to the impact grants.
While most of the money went to Jewish organizations, some of the COVID-19 money also went to non-Jewish groups, and individuals and families benefiting from the relief — care packages, for example — did not have to be Jewish.
Jewish Long Beach also manages approximately $30 million in assets and owns and operates the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Jewish Long Beach Campus, which houses the Alpert Jewish Community Center and other independent Jewishly-focused community organizations. To be added to the contact list and be notified of grant opportunities, email info@jewishlongbeach.org.