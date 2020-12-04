Guido Orio has a home designed to convince passersby to slow down and take a look, at least during the holiday season.
Orio has gone all out decorating his home near Cubberly K-8 School, with a prominent sign soliciting donations of unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots toy drive, organized annually by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Orio said in an email that donations to Toys for Tots have dropped off this year due to the pandemic. This is in a year when need is skyrocketing, also due to the pandemic.
Time is short — the Marines will be picking toys up on Thursday, Dec. 10. There are collection boxes in the front yard at 3302 Josie Ave. Donations should be new, unwrapped toys of any age range.