Goodwill SOLAC, based in Long Beach, will count on star saxophonist Dav Koz and other top musicians to set its online gala apart from others this April 14.
Goodwill SOLAC (Serving the people of Southern Los Angeles County) serves communities from Torrance to the Orange County line, including 22 cities. Its purpose, according to the website is to provide vocational education, work training programs and support services for people with barriers to employment. The ubiquitous Goodwill stores provide much of the money to support those programs.
But retail doesn't cover all the costs — hence the fund-raising gala. It's called Celebrate the Power of Work, and three awards will be given to successful "clients" of workforce programs.
Entertainment will be a big part of the April 14 show, too. Pat Prescott of 94.7 The Wave radio reprises her role as master of ceremonies, and she'll welcome performances by Koz, international saxophonist Eric Darius, and vocalist Erin Stevenson. And it doesn't cost a dime to watch.
Mission is central to all Goodwill SOLAC does, according to President and CEO Janet McCarthy, and the event will celebrate that with honors going to three graduates of work programs.
"You will be inspired by their stories," McCarthy promised.
Graduate of the Year is Emily Hernandez, who has overcome a debilitating disease called Vator Syndrome. She entered Goodwill's Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program in October 2019, and found a job immediately after graduation with Goodwill's help. She's now working at Torrance Memorial Medical Center as an acute care CNA and is looking toward more education to advance her career.
Johnny Sullivan is a 2021 Achiever of the Year. Johnny has overcome diabetes, addiction issues, losing his home to fire and caring for his ill mother during her last days of life to come out the other side with a positive attitude and a steady job to provide for those who need him.
Matthew Caro is the other 2021 Achiever of the Year. Matthew suffers from cerebral palsy and has worked in Goodwill's supported employment program. He was a grounds maintenance worker at the US. Coast Guard in San Pedro for two years before Goodwill arranged an interview for an internship at Torrance Memorial in the food service department. He impressed supervisors to the point he was immediately offered a job, then a promotion.
A new father, Matthew also has two Associate degrees and a bachelor's degree in cyber security.
These awards and the entertainment go live at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. A silent auction with more than 100 curated packages opens on April 1.
People can watch the event for free by registering at www.CelebrateGoodwill.org. That's also where access to the silent auction and sponsorship opportunities are available.