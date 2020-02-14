Goodwill SOLAC, based in Long Beach, will use this year's Celebrate the Power of Work awards dinner to honor Steve Goodling for his long commitment to bettering the community.
Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, will receive the Community Leader Award. Torrance Memorial Medical Center is the Community Partner of the Year.
For the first time, the dinner also will include a talk from motivational speaker Jacob Green. Other inspiring stories will come from Graduates of the Year Estefany Villalta and Jorge Molina, and Achiever of the Year Michael Pack Jr.
The party is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Pacific Ballroom, part of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. One of the unique parts of the Power of Work Gala is the large silent auction, including one-of-a-kind items curated from the Goodwill stores.
Radio host Pat Prescott from 94.7 The Wave returns as Master of Ceremonies. And parking is free, courtesy the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.
Tickets and sponsorships still are available. Individual tickets are $90; a table of 10 is $900. Sponsorships range from $600 to $8,000.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.thinkgood.org/powerofwork/ or call 562-435-3411.