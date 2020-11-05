Precious Lamb Preschool raised more than $130,000 during its virtual gala last month. Precious Lamb provides faith-based pre-school for homeless children.
The Guidance Center will be staging its Adopt-A-Family: Making the Holidays Bright again this year. For the safety of everyone this year, they are requesting gift cards instead of actual presents to help families in need. For details, go to bit.ly/adoptafamily2020.
Get Thanksgiving Dinner in box and make donation to Children Today at the same time. The complete meals include turkey or ham, traditional sides and choice of wines and desserts. The food is prepared by The Grand and prices start at $185 for a meal that feeds four. Children Today helps children and families dealing with homelessness. For details, go to https://www.childrentoday.org/
Urban Plates is continuing its Nourishing Heroes program, which provides food to first responders and healthcare workers. Customers are invited to sponsor a $12 meal in support of the program. For every meal sponsored, Urban Plates will donate a second meal to first responders through the end of the year. The local branch of Urban Plates is in 2ND&PCH and the phone number is 562-512-1608.
The Aquarium of the Pacific raised $214,000 from its recent Virtual Sea Fare fundraiser. The money supports the aquarium's education, conservation and animal care programs.
AbilityFirst is staging a virtual version of its Stroll&Roll fundraiser on Nov. 7. Walk outside or inside on a treadmill and raise money for AbilityFirst, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities. To get in on the action, go to www.strollandroll.org.
Kiwanis Club of Long Beach has donated seven Chromebooks to the Children's Bureau, which helps victims of child abuse and works to prevent that problem.
The Rock for Vets Music is the Remedy Virtual Fundraiser is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Besides music with local artists, there will be a live auction to raise money to help veterans. The event will be on Facebook Live and other medial channels. For more information, go to Music is the Remedy's Facebook page.
The Long Beach Community Improvement League, which creates quality public service programs for all aspects of life in Long Beach, is requesting donations to help in its work. Go to www.lbcil.org.
To help people who are struggling due to the coronavirus, the Salvation Army is accepting non-monetary donations including canned food, vegetables, beans, pasta, cereal, small oatmeal packages and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in front of the food bank at 3092 Long Beach Blvd.
The musical group Kontrapunktus will be working with the Long Beach Unified School District to present a series of classes in the fall to provide classical instrumental introductory lessons to students ages 11-14. They need financial contributions to make this possible, as well as presenting virtual editions of two concerts delayed by the pandemic. Kontrapunktus is an orchestra that performs without a conductor to present Baroque music for people from all walks of life. Make a contribution by going to www.kontrapunktus.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society is reaching out to help senior musicians who have lost much of their income because of COVID-19. Money raised will help musicians through food, cash, meals and gift cards. Over the next three months, they'll stage some concerts on FaceBook live, but help is needed now. For details on how to make donations, send an email to steve@longbeachbluessociety.org.
Long Beach Day Nursery asks that everyone have a cup of tea at home and make a donation to the organization, which helps children of working parents. Contribute by going to bit.ly/teafortots.
The Heart of Ida will provide a free, twice weekly message from "a warm and friendly person" for seniors, their families and caregivers. Sign up by calling 562-570-3548 or send an email to dbheartofida@gmail.com.
Wrap The Kids, which provides help and hygiene for the homeless, is one of the nonprofits feeling the drop-off in donations and could use some help. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at 297 Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805.
Goals For Life is accepting donations for its work in helping young boys and girls become men and women. The group is made up exclusively of former NFL players. To donate, go to goalsforlife.net/donate.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.