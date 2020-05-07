If you want to help people who are struggling due to the virus, the Salvation Army is accepting non-monetary donations like canned food, vegetables, beans, pasta, cereal, small oatmeal packages and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in front of the food bank at 3092 Long Beach Blvd.
On May 16, join the Arthritis Foundation's virtual walk fundraiser. For details, go to www.arthritis.org.
Like many organizations, Steel Magnolias has "paused" its annual fundraising event and replaced it with "Dine Local & Do Good." They'll be giving a way packages of gift cards from participating restaurants worth up to $750. Money raised goes to the Stramski Center, which treats special needs children. The event runs through May 28. For details, go to www.thesteelmagnolias.org.
The Long Beach Blues Society is reaching out to help senior musicians who have lost much of their income because of COVID-19. Money raised will help musicians through food, cash, meal and gift cards. Over the next three months, they'll stage some concerts on FaceBook live, but help is needed now. For details on how to make donations, send an email to steve@longbeachbluessociety.org.
The Heart of Ida will provide a free, twice weekly message from "a warm and friendly person" for seniors, their families and caregivers. Sign up by calling 562-570-3548 or send an email to dbheartofida@gmail.com.
Primal Alchemy offers healthy heat-and-serve meals year round and that could be a very helpful thing right now. They are donating their delivery fees from May to Pathways to Independence. For menus and pricing, go to www.primalalchemy.com/provisions.
Wrap The Kids, which provides help and hygiene for the homeless, is one of the nonprofits feeling the drop-off in donations and could use some help. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at 297 Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805.
Goals For Life is accepting donations for its work in helping young boys and girls become men and women. The group is made up exclusively of former NFL players. To donate, go to goalsforlife.net/donate.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.