The Long Beach Rescue Mission is accepting Easter donations to help the homeless and the hungry. Go to www.lbrm.org.
Dine at Panda Express, 501 Long Beach Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 20% of your bill will be donated to spcaLA. To participate, you'll need a flier available at www.spcaLA.com.
The St. Anthony Saints Run 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Shoreline Aquatic Park downtown. Entry is $15 for those 18 and younger and $30 for those older than 18. Go to www.longbeachsaints.org and click on the support SAHS tab.
Support the Precious Lamb Preschool by attending the LBSU Men's Volleyball game at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at The Pyramid on campus, 1250 Bellflower Blvd. Tickets are $15. Precious Lamb provides pre-school programs to children from at-risk families. Go to www.preciouslamb.org/event.
Meals on Wheels is hosting a benefit performance of "Noises Off" on Thursday, March 12, at the Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a reception, wine bar and light appetizers. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Call 562-439-5000 or go to www.mowlb.org/event. Meals on Wheels provides meals for the home-bound.
The Creative Long Beach Internship Program will be the beneficiary of a luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Reef, 880 S. Harbor Scenic Dr. The goal of the program is work with students from California State University, Long Beach, to prepare them for jobs in the arts and culture sector. Tickets are $85. Call 562-435-2787 or go to clb-internshipsinthearts2020.eventbrite.com.
This year's edition of "Dancing For Our Stars," which benefits MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation, starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Hyatt Regency, 200 S. Pine Ave. Tickets are $300. Go to www.memorialcare.org/DFOSgala.
Ana Maria and Kevin McGuan will be honored as Preservationists of the Year by Long Beach Heritage at the annual banquet starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, on the Queen Mary. Tickets are $125. Go to www.lbheritage.org.
"At the Movies," a fundraiser hosted by the Children's Benefit League, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Airport Marriott. The event, which features live entertainment and silent and live auctions, raises money for five Long Beach clinics: The Children's Clinic, Children's Dental Clinic, The Guidance Center, John Tracy Clinic and Ability First. Tickets are $85. Email alavela@verizon.net.
Registration is open for the Grand Prix 5K Run the Course, the event that gives runners the opportunity to race on the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race circuit on Sunday, April 5. Entry is $40 for the 5K Elite or 5K open and $10 for the Kids Turbo Run. Entry fee includes an official shirt, a chance to win a ride in the official Acura NSX Pace car, an official finisher medal and two tickets to Friday's race action. The event is sponsored by the Grand Prix Foundation, which has donated more than $4 million to area charities since being formed in 1991. To enter, go to www.gplb.com/grand-prix-foundation/grand-prix-5k-run.
Legendary UCLA women's gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field will be the keynote speaker at this year's YMCA Good Friday Breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Friday, April 10, in the Grand Ballroom at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $60. Call 562-279-1700 or go to www.LBymca.org.
The Long Beach Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will honor Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna at its annual dinner at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr. Tickets are $200. Go to www.longbeachbsa.org/suport/dcd.
The Long Beach NAACP and Johnny Rebs, 4663 Long Beach Blvd., have joined forces for this quarter's Shell Out For Charity Program. Visit Johnny Rebs and put a donation in the Shell Out for Charity Jar. Money collected goes to NAACP Youth Programs in Long Beach, which help all underserved populations including African Americans, Cambodians, Latinos, Pacific Landers and low-income families. The event runs through the end of March.
Between now and the end of June, shoppers at Buffalo Exchange can make a contribution to Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence. Instead of a plastic bag, every shopper who brings their own bag will get a token valued at five cents (the cost to produce a plastic bag) to donate to Su Casa. According to Su Casa, the project helps keep plastic bags out of circulation and landfills and makes a donation to the organization. Buffalo Exchange is at 4608 E. Second St.
Goals For Life is accepting donations for its work in helping young boys and girls become men and women. The group is made up exclusively of former NFL players. To donate, go to goalsforlife.net/donate.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
The Guild of Musical Theatre West is looking for volunteers to help with the shows. Jobs included ushering, selling gift booth items, assisting with costumes and fundraisers and more. It's a few hours a month. Call 310-325-6023 or send an email to dianawilkins@sbcglobal.net.
Support the Historical Society of Long Beach by becoming a member of the Crest Circle, which is comprised of individuals and family foundations. The Crest Circle recognizes the historical significance of the Crest Theatre building, which was located near the Historical Society's current home in Bixby Knolls. Visit www.hslb.org.
Goodwill is offering to partner with schools to conduct fund-raising donation drives. Goodwill provides attendants and donation bins and the schools get $50 per bin filled with gently used items. Call 562-435-3411, ext. 268 or send an email to CashForSchools@GoodwillSOLAC.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.