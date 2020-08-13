One of the side effects of the the pandemic is the front porch concert and the Camerata Singers will stage a concert at your house. They provide the musicians, set-up and tear down and marketing. They only release the address to people to RSVP. To have a concert at your house, send an email to president@lbcameratasingers.org. Concerts are free, but the group welcomes donations.
The musical group Kontrapunktus will be working with the Long Beach Unified School District to present a series of classes in the fall to provide classical instrumental introductory lesson to students ages 11-14. They need financial contributions to make this possible, as well as presenting virtual editions of two concerts delayed by the pandemic. Kontrapunktus is an orchestra that performs without a conductor to present Baroque music for people from all walks of life. Make a contribution by going to www.kontrapunktus.com.
Paint your own masterpiece at home and raise money for spcaLA from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, for Pinot's Palette Painting It Forward. The $35 fee gets you a paint at home kit including canvas, brushes paints, a disposable apron and more. Ten dollars of the fee will be donated to spcaLA. To register, go to spcaLA.com/events.
Now through Aug. 31, The Aquatic Capital of America group will be staging a virtual swim, paddle and row to Hawaii to raise money to support aquatic activities in Long Beach and recognize the champions that come from the city. To participate, go to www.aquaticcapital.org.
Steel Magnolias is hosting an online version of Boozy Bingo Aug. 25. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the ticket price of $40 per person or $70 per couple, which includes a cocktail box, featuring airline-sized bottles of alcohol, bingo cards and chips. The money raised goes to the Stramski Children's Developmental Center at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. To register, send an email to lom.suederosa@gmail.com
This year's Sunset Sip, which raises money for The Guidance Center, will be a virtual event on Aug. 28. There will be live and silent auctions, a presentation from a former client and more. The Center provides mental health treatment to disadvantaged children and their families. For more information, go to www.www.tgclb.org.
The AbilityFirst Festival of Fall will come to supporters' homes on Sept. 13. It's a virtual event with different levels of participation available including VIP tickets, table hosts and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Laurabelle A. Robinson estate in Pasadena, the home for the festival for the last several years. Call 626-243-4845 or go to www.abilityfirst.org/events/festival-of-fall. AbilityFirst helps people with developmental disabilities and their families.
To help people who are struggling due to the coronavirus, the Salvation Army is accepting non-monetary donations including canned food, vegetables, beans, pasta, cereal, small oatmeal packages and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in front of the food bank at 3092 Long Beach Blvd.
AbilityFirst is staging a virtual version of its Stroll&Roll fundraiser on Nov. 7. Participants can start raising money now. Walk outside or inside on a treadmill and raise money for AbilityFirst, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities. To get in on the action, go to www.strollandroll.org.
The Long Beach Blues Society is reaching out to help senior musicians who have lost much of their income because of COVID-19. Money raised will help musicians through food, cash, meals and gift cards. Over the next three months, they'll stage some concerts on FaceBook live, but help is needed now. For details on how to make donations, send an email to steve@longbeachbluessociety.org.
Long Beach Day Nursery asks that everyone have a cup of tea at home and make a donation to the organization, which helps children of working parents. Contribute by going to bit.ly/teafortots.
The Heart of Ida will provide a free, twice weekly message from "a warm and friendly person" for seniors, their families and caregivers. Sign up by calling 562-570-3548 or send an email to dbheartofida@gmail.com.
Wrap The Kids, which provides help and hygiene for the homeless, is one of the nonprofits feeling the drop-off in donations and could use some help. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at 297 Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90805.
Goals For Life is accepting donations for its work in helping young boys and girls become men and women. The group is made up exclusively of former NFL players. To donate, go to goalsforlife.net/donate.
Precious Life Shelter, which helps homeless pregnant women, is seeking donations and volunteers for its thrift shop. Call 562-431-5025 or email Tammy@PreciousLifeShelter.org.
Fisher House Southern California, which supports houses in Southern California including Long Beach, is seeking donations of gift cards, food and other items. Fisher Houses provide accommodations for families so they may be near a loved one receiving medical care at VA facilities. Visit www.fisherhouseocal.org.
Operation Jump Start, which helps first generation students get in and graduate from four-year colleges, is looking for mentors to work with students. Visit www.operationjumpstart.org.
Long Beach Heritage is looking for volunteers. The organization promotes knowledge and preservation of the architecture and culture heritage of Long Beach. For more information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.
Rebuilding Together Long Beach is looking for financial donations to help it repair homes for those who cannot afford it. To donate, visit www.rebuildingtogetherlongbeach.org.
Volunteer Action for Aging, a group that assists area seniors, is looking for new “Friendly Visitor” volunteers. Call 562-637-7175 or send an email to thershberg@scanhealthplan.com.
The ASK Foundation is collecting school uniforms and supplies as well as cash donations for education and scholarship programs. Visit www.asklongbeach.org.
The Heart of Ida is looking for male or female volunteers who can help seniors stay safe with small repairs and installation of things like smoke alarms and grab bars. Volunteers should have their own tools and be able to contribute 4-8 hours a month. Call 562-570-3548 or send an email to heartofida6@gmail.com.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which stages the New Blues Festival in September and also sponsors community activities including Blues in the Schools, workshops and assemblies for students, Blues for Vets Concerts and more, is looking for members and donations to help support its activities. Visit www.longbeachbluessociety.org.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which helps provide safe after-school care for children, could use your help. Eighty-three percent of club kids live in poverty so community support is extremely important. Visit www.bgclublb.org.