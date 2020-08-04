Distribution of food to those in need has become a common activity during this coronavirus pandemic — but that means food needs to be collected first.
Next Thursday, Aug. 13, Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo's office will partner with Parkcrest Church and the Long Beach Church Collective to start the Summer Harvest Food Drive-In. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Parkcrest parking lot, 3936 Woodruff Ave.
Fruits and vegetables from family trees and gardens are welcome, as are packaged food donations. Needs include pasta, pasta sauce, beans, rice and canned goods. The food is distributed to area food pantries.
To participate, put food in bags or boxes, then in the vehicle's trunk. Volunteers will retrieve the donations.
Those who can't drop the food off that day can go to bit.ly/fooddrivein and fill out a donation form to arrange a pickup.
Donation drives will continue the second Thursday of every month. For more information or to register for the drive, go to Gazettes.com/go/summerharvest.