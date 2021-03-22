Dr. Felton Williams, the founding president of the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach, has resigned from the board of directors.
A release announcing the change said the resignation came on the advice of his doctor. Last year, Williams retired from the Long Beach Unified School District after 16 years there. He also served as president of the San Pedro chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Tasha W. Hunter, who had served as vice president, will take over as interim president. Hunter is the executive director of the Uptown Business Association and is a lecturer at Cal State Long Beach. She also serves on the city's Cultural Heritage Commission.
The cultural center is working from a temporary location in central Long Beach as the board looks for a permanent location. It has already sponsored several community projects, including the recent "Forgotten Images" exhibit and online show, with an interview with Evelyn Knight.
For more, call 562-980-0221 or email info@AACCLB.org.