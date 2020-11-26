Members of Steel Magnolias are opening a "Snowy Enchanted Village" in Naples to both raise money and raise holiday spirits this year.
Tony Gagliardi is the creative force behind the village, which is made exclusively of recycled material even though it looks like a commercial holiday village. The elaborate display has been created at the Rivo Alto Canal home of the Gesner family — already well known as one of the Naples homes decorated extensively each Christmas.
Gagliardi is a founding member of Steel Magnolias, a nonprofit group dedicated to raising money for the Stramski Children's Developmental Center at Miller Women's and Children's Hospital. He also is a patron of Musical Theatre West, which will share in the proceeds.
Beginning today, Thanksgiving, people can walk through the village for free — although donations are accepted — while walking the Naples canals to see the decorations. Starting Dec. 1, people can picnic in the village at a table of four for $100 a group.
There are three seatings each weekday evening — 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Groups are asked to bring their own picnic and beverages. The table is on the patio, literally tucked into the village.
The village has grown over three years, with Gagliardi and friends taking found materials to create buildings with minarets, an ice skating pond, glittering Christmas trees and more. Colors are predominantly white and gold, with towers of 3 and 4 feet down to details of painted pins.
Opening night already is sold out. The village and the picnics will continue until Dec. 23. Reservations are required, and can be made at 562-209-5099.
—Harry Saltzgaver